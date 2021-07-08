Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) share price rebounds 17.45% from the lows – but can it keep going? – Marketing Sentinel
Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) share price rebounds 17.45% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 4,776,016 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $251.97 trading at $16.56 or 7.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.99 Billion. That closing price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -70.47% from its 52-week high price of $429.54 and is indicating a premium of 17.45% from its 52-week low price of $208. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.21 in the current quarter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $376.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $225 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $650. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +157.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.7% for stock’s current value.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.71 Billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.39 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 519.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

