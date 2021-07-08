Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Down Almost -21.34% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

For Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.65% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +69.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 17.9% for stock’s latest value.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coeur Mining, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -21.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.17% while that of industry is 0.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1100% in the current quarter and calculating -31.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $215.7 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $229.83 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $152.14 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 106.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 311 institutions for Coeur Mining, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at CDE for having 23.5 Million shares of worth $212.22 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 9.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 22.76 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $205.51 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11684180 shares of worth $121.52 Million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.37 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $107.81 Million in the company or a holder of 4.03% of company’s stock.