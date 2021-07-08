China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) down -27.59% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw 695,154 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.56 trading at $0 or 0% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $31.08 Million. That most recent trading price of CLEU’s stock is at a discount of -308.59% from its 52-week high price of $10.46 and is indicating a premium of 8.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 452.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 890.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days CLEU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $3.14-1 price level, adding 19.84% to its value on the day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -34.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.71% in past 5-day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) showed a performance of -27.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 310.27 Million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 135.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLEU for having 45.9 Thousand shares of worth $184.53 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 35.08 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $141.04 Thousand.