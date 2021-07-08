Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Has Recovered 58.26% So Far, But Another 7.08% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) saw 1,666,398 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.58 trading at $0.11 or 0.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.52 Billion. That most recent trading price of CNQ’s stock is at a discount of -7.08% from its 52-week high price of $38.1 and is indicating a premium of 58.26% from its 52-week low price of $14.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.49 in the current quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.32%, in the last five days CNQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $37.39- price level, adding 4.25% to its value on the day. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares saw a change of 48.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.32% in past 5-day. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) showed a performance of -4.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.67 Million shares which calculate 2.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.04% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $35.53 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.33. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +80.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.14% for stock’s latest value.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canadian Natural Resources Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +33.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 885.42% while that of industry is -24.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 145% in the current quarter and calculating 108.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.97 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.92 Billion in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $2.87 Billion and $2.92 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.4% while estimating it to be 34.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.9%

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 05 and August 05, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.3%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.52 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.8%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 603 institutions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at CNQ for having 141.78 Million shares of worth $4.38 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 11.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 77.81 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.4 Billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 63453694 shares of worth $1.53 Billion or 5.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.59 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $789.95 Million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.