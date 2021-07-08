Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) share price rebounds 10.22% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) saw 3,374,356 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.02 trading at $0.02 or 0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.8 Billion. That closing price of COG’s stock is at a discount of -25.38% from its 52-week high price of $21.34 and is indicating a premium of 10.22% from its 52-week low price of $15.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.31 in the current quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.12%, in the last five days COG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $18.08- price level, adding 5.86% to its value on the day. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares saw a change of 4.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.55% in past 5-day. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) showed a performance of 0.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.5 Million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2.82% for stock’s current value.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 164.81% while that of industry is 5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 520% in the current quarter and calculating 322.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $447.14 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $483.87 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $303.35 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 47.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.83%

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 28 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.56%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.22%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 753 institutions for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at COG for having 43.28 Million shares of worth $704.63 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 39.19 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $638.07 Million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15347284 shares of worth $288.22 Million or 3.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.3 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $184.04 Million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.