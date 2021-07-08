Buy, Sell Or Hold Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) At $63.79?

In recent trading session, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw 1,401,999 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.79 trading at -$3.68 or -5.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.82 Billion. That most recent trading price of FRHC’s stock is at a discount of -7.85% from its 52-week high price of $68.8 and is indicating a premium of 70.12% from its 52-week low price of $19.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 669.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 631.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.82 in the current quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.45%, in the last five days FRHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $68.80- price level, adding 7.49% to its value on the day. Freedom Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 24.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.3% in past 5-day. Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) showed a performance of 16.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.07 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $76 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +19.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 19.14% for stock’s latest value.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $126.79 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $139.47 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 119% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 471% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95 institutions for Freedom Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FRHC for having 535.89 Thousand shares of worth $28.59 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 282.41 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.07 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 40654 shares of worth $2.17 Million or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36.73 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.85 Million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.