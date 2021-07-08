Buy, Sell Or Hold Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) At $85.46?

For Ball Corporation (BLL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.83 in the current quarter.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $105.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $87 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +40.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.8% for stock’s latest value.

Ball Corporation (BLL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ball Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -8.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.7% in the current quarter and calculating 13.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.22 Billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.42 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $2.8 Billion and $3.01 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.1% while estimating it to be 13.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.61%

BLL Dividends

With an annual yield of 0.73%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.78%.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1028 institutions for Ball Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BLL for having 35.58 Million shares of worth $3.02 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 10.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 25.69 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.18 Billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9500000 shares of worth $805.03 Million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.25 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $783.5 Million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.