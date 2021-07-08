British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shares surges 3.54% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In recent trading session, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw 1,613,329 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.19 trading at -$0.93 or -2.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $87.72 Billion. That most recent trading price of BTI’s stock is at a discount of -7.72% from its 52-week high price of $41.14 and is indicating a premium of 17.26% from its 52-week low price of $31.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.38%, in the last five days BTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $39.59- price level, adding 3.54% to its value on the day. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s shares saw a change of 1.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.85% in past 5-day. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) showed a performance of -3.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.24 Million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50.12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.12. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +31.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 31.24% for stock’s latest value.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.3%

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.55%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.98 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.49%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 554 institutions for British American Tobacco p.l.c. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the top institutional holder at BTI for having 20.82 Million shares of worth $806.75 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 10.2 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $395Million.

On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5339964 shares of worth $206.87 Million or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.92 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $151.85 Million in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.