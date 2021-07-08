Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Has Recovered 40.76% So Far, But Another 5.04% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) saw 1,754,160 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.36 trading at -$1.93 or -3.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.29 Billion. That most recent trading price of APO’s stock is at a discount of -5.04% from its 52-week high price of $64.45 and is indicating a premium of 40.76% from its 52-week low price of $36.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.67 in the current quarter.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.05%, in the last five days APO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $64.45- price level, adding 4.75% to its value on the day. Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.3% in past 5-day. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) showed a performance of 6.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.02 Million shares which calculate 7.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $74. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +20.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.51% for stock’s latest value.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +31.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.04% while that of industry is 16. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.7% in the current quarter and calculating 53.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $686.75 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $737Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -86.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.57%

APO Dividends

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 28 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.17%, the share has a forward dividend of 2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.69%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 597 institutions for Apollo Global Management, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at APO for having 34.91 Million shares of worth $1.64 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 15.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 18.87 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $887.19 Million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8487376 shares of worth $398.99 Million or 3.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.87 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $276.08 Million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.