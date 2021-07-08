Analysts Say Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Can Really Get to $¥143.90 in 12 Months

In last trading session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw 1,135,777 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.66 trading at -$0.61 or -8.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.1 Billion. That closing price of RAAS’s stock is at a discount of -785.89% from its 52-week high price of $59 and is indicating a premium of 1.5% from its 52-week low price of $6.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 785.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 921.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.06 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.35 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55 institutions for Cloopen Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RAAS for having 19.25 Million shares of worth $264.28 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 12.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 6.7 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.96 Million.

On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 964000 shares of worth $13.24 Million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 112.97 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.13 Million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.