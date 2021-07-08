Analysts Say China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Can Really Get to $45 in 12 Months

In recent trading session, China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw 804,736 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.5 trading at $0.9 or 9.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.08 Million. That most recent trading price of JRJC’s stock is at a discount of -199.05% from its 52-week high price of $31.4 and is indicating a premium of 32.29% from its 52-week low price of $7.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 328.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 328.57% for stock’s latest value.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for China Finance Online Co. Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at JRJC for having 114.58 Thousand shares of worth $1.46 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 13.79 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $176.27 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6142 shares of worth $64.18 Thousand or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 564 shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.21 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.