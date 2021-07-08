Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Adds 0.64% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

For Agenus Inc. (AGEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.41%, in the last five days AGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $5.63-1 price level, adding 1.86% to its value on the day. Agenus Inc.’s shares saw a change of 73.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.64% in past 5-day. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) showed a performance of 10.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.74 Million shares which calculate 5.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.04% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +99.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 26.81% for stock’s latest value.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.41 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.93 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $26.95 Million and $14Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -24.3% while estimating it to be 13.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 199 institutions for Agenus Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AGEN for having 14.25 Million shares of worth $38.77 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 13.78 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.47 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9793316 shares of worth $41.72 Million or 4.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.74 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.9 Million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.