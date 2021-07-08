After A -9.64% Fall This Year Is Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw 4,759,962 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.22 trading at $0.19 or 0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.74 Billion. That closing price of ATUS’s stock is at a discount of -11.92% from its 52-week high price of $38.3 and is indicating a premium of 33.58% from its 52-week low price of $22.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.47 in the current quarter.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.56%, in the last five days ATUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $34.81- price level, adding 1.69% to its value on the day. Altice USA, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.41% in past 5-day. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) showed a performance of 0.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.19 Million shares which calculate 12.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +60.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.18% for stock’s current value.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altice USA, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -7.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 94.55% while that of industry is 5.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 147.4% in the current quarter and calculating 5300% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.52 Billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.52 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $2.47 Billion and $2.48 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.6% while estimating it to be 1.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 256.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 53.92%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 520 institutions for Altice USA, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP is the top institutional holder at ATUS for having 31Million shares of worth $1.01 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 20.75 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $675.06 Million.

On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11589388 shares of worth $377Million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.5 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $211.45 Million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.