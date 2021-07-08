After A 5.56% Rise This Year Is TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) saw 4,481,166 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.24 trading at -$0.61 or -1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.96 Billion. That closing price of TTE’s stock is at a discount of -13.95% from its 52-week high price of $50.41 and is indicating a premium of 35.24% from its 52-week low price of $28.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TotalEnergies SE (TTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.11 in the current quarter.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.36%, in the last five days TTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $46.34- price level, adding 4.53% to its value on the day. TotalEnergies SE’s shares saw a change of 5.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.17% in past 5-day. TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) showed a performance of -8.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.73 Million shares which calculate 1.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.5% for stock’s current value.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TotalEnergies SE is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 218.18% while that of industry is 18.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2120% in the current quarter and calculating 293.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.61 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.98 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $25.73 Billion and $33.14 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 57.8% while estimating it to be 26.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -169.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34%

TTE Dividends

TotalEnergies SE is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.16%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.21 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.9%.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 627 institutions for TotalEnergies SE that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TTE for having 22.29 Million shares of worth $1.04 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 16.28 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $757.53 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12000000 shares of worth $558.48 Million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.7 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $163.84 Million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.