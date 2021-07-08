12-month price target for Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) now sits at $23

In last trading session, Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) saw 7,370,583 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.03 trading at -$0.16 or -1.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.96 Billion. That closing price of VTRS’s stock is at a discount of -34.43% from its 52-week high price of $18.86 and is indicating a premium of 7.77% from its 52-week low price of $12.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viatris Inc. (VTRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.87 in the current quarter.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.13%, in the last five days VTRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $14.82- price level, adding 5.33% to its value on the day. Viatris Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.37% in past 5-day. Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) showed a performance of -8.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.62 Million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +63.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.91% for stock’s current value.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viatris Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -22.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -21.6% in the current quarter and calculating -32.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.4 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.34 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.6%

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 10, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.09%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1505 institutions for Viatris Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VTRS for having 129.46 Million shares of worth $1.81 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 10.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 91.47 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.28 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 59235741 shares of worth $1.01 Billion or 4.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.87 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $473.14 Million in the company or a holder of 2.8% of company’s stock.