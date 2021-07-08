12-month price target for Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) now sits at $31.01

In recent trading session, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) saw 3,420,495 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.02 trading at -$0.59 or -3.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $59.87 Billion. That most recent trading price of STLA’s stock is at a discount of -12.46% from its 52-week high price of $21.39 and is indicating a premium of 48.9% from its 52-week low price of $9.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stellantis N.V. (STLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.02%, in the last five days STLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $20.19- price level, adding 5.99% to its value on the day. Stellantis N.V.’s shares saw a change of 4.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.7% in past 5-day. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) showed a performance of -10.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.32 Million shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.01 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.01. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +63.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1% for stock’s latest value.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.7 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.53 Billion in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $33.63 Billion and $20.57 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.2% while estimating it to be 101.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.74% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.11%

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 711 institutions for Stellantis N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bpifrance SA is the top institutional holder at STLA for having 192.7 Million shares of worth $3.43 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 12.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Amundi Asset Management US, Inc., which was holding about 107.82 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.92 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital World Growth and Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 27841899 shares of worth $424.03 Million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.37 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $433.51 Million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.