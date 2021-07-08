12-month price target for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) now sits at $25

In recent trading session, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) saw 2,560,042 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.69 trading at -$0.4 or -2.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.45 Billion. That most recent trading price of CNHI’s stock is at a discount of -17.85% from its 52-week high price of $18.49 and is indicating a premium of 57.68% from its 52-week low price of $6.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.45%, in the last five days CNHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $16.77- price level, adding 6.44% to its value on the day. CNH Industrial N.V.’s shares saw a change of 22.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.16% in past 5-day. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) showed a performance of -14.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.31 Million shares which calculate 2.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +59.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.98% for stock’s latest value.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CNH Industrial N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +26.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 303.57% while that of industry is 28.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 485.7% in the current quarter and calculating 109.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.33 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.07 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $4.19 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 74.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -134.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 79%

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.79%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.13 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 551 institutions for CNH Industrial N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Harris Associates L.P. is the top institutional holder at CNHI for having 149.79 Million shares of worth $2.34 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 11.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 39.18 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $612.73 Million.

On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund and Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 56355628 shares of worth $881.4 Million or 4.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.44 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $257.07 Million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.