12-month price target for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) now sits at $15

In last trading session, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) saw 1,361,024 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.2 trading at -$0.33 or -3.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.7 Billion. That closing price of ATIP’s stock is at a discount of -59.15% from its 52-week high price of $13.05 and is indicating a premium of 3.9% from its 52-week low price of $7.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 733.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 822.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +82.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 46.34% for stock’s current value.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $175.37 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $183.6 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%