Will current price volatility hamper Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) future potential?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 33,209,162 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.1 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -6.81% during that session. The TME stock price is -128.72% off its 52-week high price of $32.25 and 3.62% above the 52-week low of $13.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Despite being -6.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the TME stock price touched $15.92- or saw a rise of 11.43%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved -26.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed -8.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.6 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +155.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.55% from current levels.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.38 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 Billion and $1.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.4% for the current quarter and 18.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +3.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.8%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.36% with a share float percentage of 73.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 592 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 46.03 Million shares worth more than $943.21 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.51% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.8 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $487.68 Million and represent 2.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.7% shares in the company for having 14191924 shares of worth $247.22 Million while later fund manager owns 6.16 Million shares of worth $163.74 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.