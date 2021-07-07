Will current price volatility hamper Kraton Corporation (KRA) future potential?

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has a beta value of 2.4 and has seen 3,019,236 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.37 per share which meant it gained $4.72 on the day or 14.91% during that session. The KRA stock price is -26.18% off its 52-week high price of $45.89 and 64.48% above the 52-week low of $12.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 279.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 273.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kraton Corporation (KRA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) trade information

Sporting 14.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the KRA stock price touched $37.16- or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Kraton Corporation shares have moved 30.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) have changed 2.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.76% from current levels.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kraton Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.02%, compared to 27.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.3% and 26.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $422.48 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $431.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $355.68 Million and $373.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.8% for the current quarter and 15.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.74% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -543.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13%.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.31% with a share float percentage of 101.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kraton Corporation having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.12 Million shares worth more than $187.48 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.34 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.28 Million and represent 10.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.64% shares in the company for having 2133223 shares of worth $72.42 Million while later fund manager owns 864.19 Thousand shares of worth $30.9 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.