Will current price volatility hamper Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB) future potential?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 21,950,443 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $593.8 Million, closed the last trade at $11.5 per share which meant it gained $1.59 on the day or 16.04% during that session. The KVSB stock price is -0.61% off its 52-week high price of $11.57 and 14.35% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.71% with a share float percentage of 91.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Management Ltd with over 3Million shares worth more than $30.24 Million. As of March 30, 2021, SB Management Ltd held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, with the holding of over 2.25 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.68 Million and represent 5.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 281500 shares of worth $2.84 Million while later fund manager owns 185.1 Thousand shares of worth $1.87 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.

