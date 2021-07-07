Why Should You Add Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) To Your Portfolio?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.63B, closed the recent trade at $5.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -3.31% during that session. The SWN stock price is -14.48% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 57.34% above the 52-week low of $2.18. The 3-month trading volume is 14.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Sporting -3.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the SWN stock price touched $5.11 or saw a rise of 12.05%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 77.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed -2.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -56.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.72% from the levels at last check today.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 181.58%, compared to 5.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.