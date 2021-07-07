Why should you add Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) to your portfolio?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,106,895 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -2% during that session. The AEVA stock price is -111.94% off its 52-week high price of $21.83 and 31.55% above the 52-week low of $7.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Despite being -2% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the AEVA stock price touched $11.25- or saw a rise of 8.44%. Year-to-date, Aeva Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -29.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have changed -0.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +191.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.34% from current levels.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.27% with a share float percentage of 53.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeva Technologies, Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 20.48 Million shares worth more than $237.56 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 9.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 7.63 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.53 Million and represent 3.61% of shares outstanding.