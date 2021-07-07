Why Should Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Be In Your Portfolio?

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.43B, closed the recent trade at $112.94 per share which meant it gained $14.09 on the day or 14.25% during that session. The BHVN stock price is 5.64% off its 52-week high price of $106.57 and 48.95% above the 52-week low of $57.66. The 3-month trading volume is 647.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Sporting 14.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the BHVN stock price touched $112.94 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares have moved 15.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have changed 9.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $103.92, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.68% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $69.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.91% from the levels at last check today..

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.14%, compared to 9.00% for the industry.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.