Why Buy stock in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1,172,182 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.8 Million, closed the last trade at $2.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -8.3% during that session. The AESE stock price is -85.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.31 and 62.93% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 890.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Despite being -8.3% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the AESE stock price touched $2.70-1 or saw a rise of 14.07%. Year-to-date, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares have moved 46.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) have changed -1.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 243.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.76% from current levels.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +58.9% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.4% and 45.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $500Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.58 Million and $5.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -89.1% for the current quarter and -91.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -54.1%.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.14% with a share float percentage of 42.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 517.79 Thousand shares worth more than $1.49 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 131.93 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $379.96 Thousand and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 298452 shares of worth $859.54 Thousand while later fund manager owns 216.8 Thousand shares of worth $624.38 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.