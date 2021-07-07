Why Buy Stock In Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has seen 2.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.97B, closed the recent trade at $145.23 per share which meant it lost -$3.14 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The ABNB stock price is -51.44% off its 52-week high price of $219.94 and 16.34% above the 52-week low of $121.50. The 3-month trading volume is 8.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Sporting -2.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the ABNB stock price touched $145.23 or saw a rise of 7.74%. Year-to-date, Airbnb Inc. shares have moved 1.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have changed -1.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $171.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $119.00 while the price target rests at a high of $220.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.06% from the levels at last check today.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Airbnb Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.74%, compared to 23.80% for the industry.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.