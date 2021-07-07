When Will The Trade Desk Inc.. (TTD) Be Worth Investing In?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 6.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.45B, closed the recent trade at $79.32 per share which meant it gained $2.76 on the day or 3.60% during that session. The TTD stock price is -22.64% off its 52-week high price of $97.28 and 49.07% above the 52-week low of $40.40. The 3-month trading volume is 9.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Sporting 3.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the TTD stock price touched $79.32 or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, The Trade Desk Inc. shares have moved -4.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have changed 33.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.55, which means that the shares’ value could drop -17.42% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $26.90 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.09% from the levels at last check today..

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Trade Desk Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.25%, compared to 4.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 78.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 118.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.00%.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.