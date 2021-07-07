When is VEON Ltd. (VEON) going to be good investment?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 14,110,840 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The VEON stock price is -7.32% off its 52-week high price of $2.2 and 41.46% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VEON Ltd. (VEON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the VEON stock price touched $2.20-6 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, VEON Ltd. shares have moved 35.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have changed 14.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.74 while the price target rests at a high of $2.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.12% from current levels.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VEON Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 260%, compared to -1.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.13 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.89 Billion and $1.99 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.6% for the current quarter and 6.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -156.2%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.44% with a share float percentage of 60.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEON Ltd. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Exor Capital LLP with over 74.05 Million shares worth more than $131.07 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Exor Capital LLP held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 47.73 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.48 Million and represent 2.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 9138709 shares of worth $16.63 Million while later fund manager owns 3.15 Million shares of worth $5.67 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.