What Is So Great About Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 3.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.44B, closed the recent trade at $18.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The KMI stock price is -5.24% off its 52-week high price of $19.29 and 37.53% above the 52-week low of $11.45. The 3-month trading volume is 14.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Sporting -0.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the KMI stock price touched $18.33 or saw a rise of 1.35%. Year-to-date, Kinder Morgan Inc. shares have moved 34.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have changed -1.81%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.27, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.33% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.17% from the levels at last check today..

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinder Morgan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.64%, compared to 21.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -95.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.03%.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 5.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.