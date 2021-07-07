What Are The Chances Of The Boeing Company. (BA) Being A Good Investment?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 7.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.88B, closed the recent trade at $232.79 per share which meant it lost -$3.35 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The BA stock price is -19.67% off its 52-week high price of $278.57 and 39.18% above the 52-week low of $141.58. The 3-month trading volume is 12.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Boeing Company (BA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Sporting -1.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the BA stock price touched $232.79 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, The Boeing Company shares have moved 10.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have changed -5.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $269.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.54% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $200.00 while the price target rests at a high of $314.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.09% from the levels at last check today..

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Boeing Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.11%, compared to 25.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 88.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.33%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.