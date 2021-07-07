Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.09B, closed the recent trade at $81.56 per share which meant it lost -$1.41 on the day or -1.70% during that session. The RCL stock price is -21.68% off its 52-week high price of $99.24 and 43.96% above the 52-week low of $45.71. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Sporting -1.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the RCL stock price touched $81.56 or saw a rise of 7.13%. Year-to-date, Royal Caribbean Group shares have moved 11.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have changed -11.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $98.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.24% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $61.00 while the price target rests at a high of $135.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -65.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.21% from the levels at last check today..

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Caribbean Group shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.76%, compared to 35.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.40% over the past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.