Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Morgan Stanley (MS) Lower

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $167.83B, closed the recent trade at $88.93 per share which meant it lost -$1.28 on the day or -1.41% during that session. The MS stock price is -6.0% off its 52-week high price of $94.27 and 48.43% above the 52-week low of $45.86. The 3-month trading volume is 9.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Morgan Stanley (MS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Sporting -1.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the MS stock price touched $88.93 or saw a rise of 3.58%. Year-to-date, Morgan Stanley shares have moved 31.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have changed -3.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $98.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $79.00 while the price target rests at a high of $118.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.17% from the levels at last check today.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Morgan Stanley shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.14%, compared to 17.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 24.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.44%.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.40 at a share yield of 1.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.