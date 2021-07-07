Wall Street Was Disappointed By APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA)’s -3.55% Stock Price Decline

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has a beta value of 4.97 and has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.93B, closed the recent trade at $19.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -3.55% during that session. The APA stock price is -22.67% off its 52-week high price of $24.30 and 62.39% above the 52-week low of $7.45. The 3-month trading volume is 6.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that APA Corporation (APA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Sporting -3.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the APA stock price touched $19.81 or saw a rise of 12.38%. Year-to-date, APA Corporation shares have moved 44.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have changed -12.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -101.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.96% from the levels at last check today.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that APA Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 325.00%, compared to 5.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.80% over the past 5 years.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.