The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.91B, closed the recent trade at $69.15 per share which meant it lost -$1.62 on the day or -2.29% during that session. The SCHW stock price is -10.44% off its 52-week high price of $76.37 and 52.77% above the 52-week low of $32.66. The 3-month trading volume is 7.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Sporting -2.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the SCHW stock price touched $69.15 or saw a rise of 6.1%. Year-to-date, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have moved 33.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) have changed -6.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.98% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $68.00 while the price target rests at a high of $94.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.66% from the levels at last check today.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.39%, compared to 17.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -20.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.71%.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 1.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.