Strong fundamental momentum pushes TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) higher

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 1,525,176 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.82 Million, closed the last trade at $7.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -5.56% during that session. The TATT stock price is -30.83% off its 52-week high price of $10.44 and 54.89% above the 52-week low of $3.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 662.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) trade information

Despite being -5.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the TATT stock price touched $10.44- or saw a rise of 23.56%. Year-to-date, TAT Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 76.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) have changed 37.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -345.3%.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.91% with a share float percentage of 70.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAT Technologies Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 249.6 Thousand shares worth more than $1.28 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 154.27 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $792.93 Thousand and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.