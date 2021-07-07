Strong fundamental momentum pushes Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS) higher

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1,068,774 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.48 Million, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 14.65% during that session. The RSSS stock price is -4.15% off its 52-week high price of $3.26 and 40.26% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 66.01 Million shares.

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) trade information

Sporting 14.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the RSSS stock price touched $3.26-3 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Research Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 34.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) have changed 28.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +36.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.31% with a share float percentage of 64.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Research Solutions, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cove Street Capital, LLC with over 1.93 Million shares worth more than $4.49 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Cove Street Capital, LLC held 7.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen Prime Services LLC, with the holding of over 1.66 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.85 Million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.73% shares in the company for having 1231900 shares of worth $2.86 Million while later fund manager owns 328.4 Thousand shares of worth $738.9 Thousand as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.