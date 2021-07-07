Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Forecast to gain 4.35% to hit Consensus price target

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 3,822,746 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.87 on the day or -2.81% during that session. The SWBI stock price is -31.64% off its 52-week high price of $39.61 and 51.81% above the 52-week low of $14.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.29.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Despite being -2.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the SWBI stock price touched $39.61- or saw a rise of 24.03%. Year-to-date, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares have moved 69.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have changed 40.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.89% from current levels.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +65.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.08%, compared to 28.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.6% and 20.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +774.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 01 and September 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.35% with a share float percentage of 66.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.81 Million shares worth more than $83.91 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.75 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.41 Million and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 1476722 shares of worth $25.77 Million while later fund manager owns 1.32 Million shares of worth $28Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.