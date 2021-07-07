Short term estimates and forecasts for Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1,738,231 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.77 Million, closed the last trade at $2.68 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 19.64% during that session. The EVOL stock price is -110.08% off its 52-week high price of $5.63 and 64.18% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 808.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 210.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) trade information

Sporting 19.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the EVOL stock price touched $3.16-1 or saw a rise of 15.19%. Year-to-date, Evolving Systems, Inc. shares have moved 36.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) have changed 30.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 206.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 161.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +161.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 161.19% from current levels.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +106.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.55% with a share float percentage of 29.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evolving Systems, Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 834.53 Thousand shares worth more than $2.28 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 341.53 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $932.38 Thousand and represent 2.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 93207 shares of worth $254.46 Thousand while later fund manager owns 88.4 Thousand shares of worth $241.33 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.