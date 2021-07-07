Short term estimates and forecasts for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,460,288 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $112.97 per share which meant it lost -$17.24 on the day or -13.24% during that session. The BEAM stock price is -22.62% off its 52-week high price of $138.52 and 83.39% above the 52-week low of $18.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 902.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Despite being -13.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the BEAM stock price touched $138.52 or saw a rise of 18.45%. Year-to-date, Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 38.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have changed 36.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $108, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.12% from current levels.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -90.46%, compared to 8.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.8% and -7.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7775%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -108.7%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.65% with a share float percentage of 85.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beam Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.69 Million shares worth more than $615.13 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.78 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $382.52 Million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.34% shares in the company for having 4594458 shares of worth $359.42 Million while later fund manager owns 1.7 Million shares of worth $132.78 Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.