Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) lost -22.24% in a month.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has a beta value of 3.14 and has seen 1,567,500 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.6 per share which meant it lost -$1.28 on the day or -8.6% during that session. The LBRT stock price is -30.74% off its 52-week high price of $17.78 and 63.9% above the 52-week low of $4.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 867.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Despite being -8.6% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the LBRT stock price touched $15.21- or saw a rise of 10.59%. Year-to-date, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares have moved 31.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have changed -22.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.47% from current levels.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +28.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.24%, compared to 31% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75% and 90.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +150.5%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $598.53 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $643.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $98.77 Million and $147.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 506% for the current quarter and 336.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -357% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.1%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.2% with a share float percentage of 83.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 14.23 Million shares worth more than $160.69 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Riverstone Holdings LLC, with the holding of over 12.3 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.87 Million and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.88% shares in the company for having 6586102 shares of worth $98.53 Million while later fund manager owns 3.66 Million shares of worth $44.02 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.