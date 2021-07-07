Shares in Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) 131.84 % up, YTD

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 5,934,498 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.44 Million, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 9.37% during that session. The INUV stock price is -123.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 70.48% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) trade information

Sporting 9.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the INUV stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 1.87%. Year-to-date, Inuvo, Inc. shares have moved 131.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) have changed 33.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 185.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +185.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 185.71% from current levels.

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inuvo, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +125.56% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.13 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.59 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.88% with a share float percentage of 25.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inuvo, Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Herald Investment Management Ltd with over 5.29 Million shares worth more than $5.4 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Herald Investment Management Ltd held 4.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.89 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.97 Million and represent 3.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 2561715 shares of worth $2.61 Million while later fund manager owns 1.13 Million shares of worth $1.15 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.