Shares in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) 44.89 % up, YTD

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 2,081,414 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.16 Million, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.97% during that session. The CSCW stock price is -161.77% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 64.71% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Despite being -0.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the CSCW stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 8.11%. Year-to-date, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares have moved 44.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) have changed -1.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $120, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11664.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120 while the price target rests at a high of $120. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11664.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11664.71% from current levels.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.76% with a share float percentage of 1.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 243.55 Thousand shares worth more than $433.52 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 132.41 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.69 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.