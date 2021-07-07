Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Forecast to gain 228.72% to hit Consensus price target

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has a beta value of 3.06 and has seen 2,482,432 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $295.45 Million, closed the last trade at $2.89 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The SEEL stock price is -128.37% off its 52-week high price of $6.6 and 80.62% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Sporting 2.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the SEEL stock price touched $3.10-6 or saw a rise of 6.77%. Year-to-date, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 82.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have changed -14.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 228.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +419.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.41% from current levels.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +67.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +83.1%.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.74% with a share float percentage of 28.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 3.46 Million shares worth more than $17.29 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 4.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.92 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.58 Million and represent 3.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.06% shares in the company for having 3194254 shares of worth $9.84 Million while later fund manager owns 1.74 Million shares of worth $8.68 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.