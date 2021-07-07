Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) Must Gain 9.51% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.91B, closed the recent trade at $11.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The SABR stock price is -40.78% off its 52-week high price of $16.88 and 54.13% above the 52-week low of $5.50. The 3-month trading volume is 6.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the SABR stock price touched $11.99 or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corporation shares have moved 0.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed -13.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.51% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.94% from the levels at last check today..

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sabre Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.94%, compared to 5.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.10% over the past 5 years.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.