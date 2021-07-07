Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has seen 2.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.76B, closed the recent trade at $18.86 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The RKT stock price is -117.92% off its 52-week high price of $41.10 and 14.0% above the 52-week low of $16.22. The 3-month trading volume is 9.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the RKT stock price touched $18.86 or saw a rise of 6.63%. Year-to-date, Rocket Companies Inc. shares have moved -2.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have changed -5.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.37% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.77% from the levels at last check today..

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rocket Companies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.93%, compared to 9.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -48.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.66%.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.