Roblox Corporation (RBLX) climbs 0.9%, marking win over bears

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,270,810 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $86.98 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 0.9% during that session. The RBLX stock price is -19.42% off its 52-week high price of $103.87 and 30.44% above the 52-week low of $60.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $91.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $85 while the price target rests at a high of $103. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.28% from current levels.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -256.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.1%.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.19% with a share float percentage of 75.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roblox Corporation having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC with over 45.8 Million shares worth more than $2.97 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC held 8.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 40.43 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.62 Billion and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 5590527 shares of worth $362.43 Million while later fund manager owns 3.91 Million shares of worth $253.38 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.