QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Forecast to gain 67.04% to hit Consensus price target

The consensus among analysts is that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Despite being -0.9% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the QS stock price touched $32.35- or saw a rise of 18.21%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corporation shares have moved -68.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) have changed -7.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +164.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.52% from current levels.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +90.4%.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.6% with a share float percentage of 48.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantumScape Corporation having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.11 Million shares worth more than $497.12 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University, with the holding of over 7.79 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $348.81 Million and represent 3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 3732157 shares of worth $167.01 Million while later fund manager owns 2.97 Million shares of worth $132.97 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.