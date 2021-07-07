Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Shares Are Down -50.69% YTD

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.24M, closed the recent trade at $1.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The PLX stock price is -317.86% off its 52-week high price of $7.02 and -4.17% below the 52-week low of $1.75. The 3-month trading volume is 2.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Sporting -6.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the PLX stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 13.18%. Year-to-date, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have moved -50.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) have changed -16.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -644.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.67% from the levels at last check today.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.18%, compared to 9.00% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -95.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.