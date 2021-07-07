Pinterest Inc.. (NYSE:PINS) Forecast To Rise 5.29% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has seen 3.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.49B, closed the recent trade at $79.08 per share which meant it lost -$1.21 on the day or -1.51% during that session. The PINS stock price is -13.68% off its 52-week high price of $89.90 and 70.21% above the 52-week low of $23.56. The 3-month trading volume is 12.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting -1.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the PINS stock price touched $79.08 or saw a rise of 3.27%. Year-to-date, Pinterest Inc. shares have moved 21.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed 27.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.29% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $102.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -28.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.89% from the levels at last check today..

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 130.95%, compared to 2.00% for the industry.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.