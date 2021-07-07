Macy’s Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 10.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.76B, closed the recent trade at $17.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.89 on the day or -4.87% during that session. The M stock price is -28.38% off its 52-week high price of $22.30 and 67.93% above the 52-week low of $5.57. The 3-month trading volume is 14.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Macy’s Inc. (M) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Sporting -4.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the M stock price touched $17.37 or saw a rise of 10.33%. Year-to-date, Macy’s Inc. shares have moved 62.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) have changed 1.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.11% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -55.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.4% from the levels at last check today..

Macy’s Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 62.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 197.29%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -836.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.82%.

M Dividends

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.